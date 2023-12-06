China issues draft rule on management of domestic investments by social security fund

China's finance ministry on Wednesday issued a draft rule on the management of domestic investments by the country's social security fund.

The social security fund will make direct and private equity investments with strict risk control, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Finance will also moderately reduce the upper limit of the management fee rate and custody rate of the social security fund, it added.