China's FDI inflow exceeds 112 bln yuan in January
19:07 UTC+8, 2024-02-23 0
Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Chinese mainland in actual use stood at 112.71 billion yuan (US$15.86 billion) in January, down 11.7 percent year on year, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.
Last month, 4,588 new foreign-invested firms were set up across the country, up 74.4 percent year on year, said the ministry.
