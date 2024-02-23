China's FDI inflow exceeds 112 bln yuan in January

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Chinese mainland in actual use stood at 112.71 billion yuan (US$15.86 billion) in January, down 11.7 percent year on year.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Chinese mainland in actual use stood at 112.71 billion yuan (US$15.86 billion) in January, down 11.7 percent year on year, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.

Last month, 4,588 new foreign-invested firms were set up across the country, up 74.4 percent year on year, said the ministry.