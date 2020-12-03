Biz / Property

Property developer plans to double its footprint in city

Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  19:13 UTC+8, 2020-12-03       0
Shui On Land, the flagship property arm of Hong Kong-based Shui On Group on the Chinese mainland, plans to double its office portfolio in Shanghai within three years.
Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  19:13 UTC+8, 2020-12-03       0

Shui On Land, the flagship property arm of Hong Kong-based Shui On Group on the Chinese mainland, plans to double its office portfolio in Shanghai within three years as the company continues consolidating its leadership as a commercially focused property developer, owner and asset manager in China.

According to its plan, the Shanghai-headquartered subsidiary will double its local office footprint over the next three years to more than 1 million square meters.

"Shui On has set a target to become the largest and most professional private owner and manager of premium offices in Shanghai over the next three years," said Betty Wang, deputy commercial director for office business & INNO KIC of Shui On Land. "Through two of our major office brands, Corporate Avenue and INNO, we are committed to providing flexible, social and modular solutions for our tenants."

The company is the largest private commercial property owner and manager in Shanghai, with a total portfolio of 1.68 million square meters of office and retail premises as of the end of last year, according to its 2019 annual report.

In one of the company's latest endeavors to up its game in the highly competitive marketplace, Shui On Land launched SHUI ON WORKX in May, a one-stop office management platform designed to enhance flexibility to meet the increasingly diverse demands of office users.

SHUI ON WORKX was initially implemented in Corporate Avenue Ruihong, a 150,000-square-meter premium office project in downtown Hongkou District.

Connected to the Linping Road Metro Station of Metro Line 4, the 170-meter, twin-tower development, scheduled to hit the market in August 2021, will offer its tenants more than 20 optional services, including an outsourced receptionist and administrative assistant, office facilities operation and maintenance, and a self-service cafe corner operated with a premium coffee chain.

Nationwide, Shui On Land manages almost 2 million square meters of office space.

Property developer plans to double its footprint in city

Corporate Avenue Ruihong, a 150,000-square-meter, twin-tower office development by Shui On Land scheduled to open next August in downtown Hongkou District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shui On Land
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     