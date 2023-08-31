﻿
Biz / Property

China adjusts and optimizes housing credit policies

Xinhua
  20:24 UTC+8, 2023-08-31       0
China's financial watchdogs announced Thursday that housing credit policies will be adjusted and optimized.
Xinhua
  20:24 UTC+8, 2023-08-31       0

China's central bank and financial regulator on Thursday said they would lower the existing mortgage rate for first-home buyers from September 25 to revive a property market that is struggling amid a debt crisis and liquidity crunch, they said in a statement.

The interest rates of existing mortgages for first-home purchases will be lowered, according to a joint statement released by the People's Bank of China and the National Administration of Financial Regulation.

The country will also implement a uniform policy on the minimum down payment ratio for individuals' commercial housing mortgages both for first-home and second-home purchases, the statement said.

Separately, the two organizations also said housing credit policy would be adjusted and optimized.

The downpayment ratio for first-home purchases should be no lower than 20 percent, and no lower than 30 percent for second-home purchases, according to another statement.

In a previous move to help revive the property sector, major Chinese cities have said they will allow people to take preferential loans for first-home purchases regardless of their credit records.

Cities including Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Wuhan have made announcements easing mortgage requirements, following central bank guidance last Friday.

Separately, the eastern province of Jiangsu on late Thursday announced policies to reduce the downpayment ratio for first-home purchase and cut mortgage rates for those buying for the first or second time.

The province will also ease other mortgage conditions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Xiang
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     