China adjusts and optimizes housing credit policies

China's financial watchdogs announced Thursday that housing credit policies will be adjusted and optimized.

China's central bank and financial regulator on Thursday said they would lower the existing mortgage rate for first-home buyers from September 25 to revive a property market that is struggling amid a debt crisis and liquidity crunch, they said in a statement.

The interest rates of existing mortgages for first-home purchases will be lowered, according to a joint statement released by the People's Bank of China and the National Administration of Financial Regulation.

The country will also implement a uniform policy on the minimum down payment ratio for individuals' commercial housing mortgages both for first-home and second-home purchases, the statement said.

Separately, the two organizations also said housing credit policy would be adjusted and optimized.

The downpayment ratio for first-home purchases should be no lower than 20 percent, and no lower than 30 percent for second-home purchases, according to another statement.

In a previous move to help revive the property sector, major Chinese cities have said they will allow people to take preferential loans for first-home purchases regardless of their credit records.

Cities including Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Wuhan have made announcements easing mortgage requirements, following central bank guidance last Friday.

Separately, the eastern province of Jiangsu on late Thursday announced policies to reduce the downpayment ratio for first-home purchase and cut mortgage rates for those buying for the first or second time.

The province will also ease other mortgage conditions.