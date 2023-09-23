﻿
Qingpu New City becoming open and innovative hub

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:48 UTC+8, 2023-09-23       0
Investments are welcome at Qingpu New City, with it unveiling a development plan for a number of land plots.
Ti Gong

Qingpu New City boasts a lush green environment.

Investments are welcome at Qingpu New City, with it unveiling a development plan for a number of land plots.

Qingpu New City is being turned into an open and innovative hub with Jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) flavor. It is also surrounded by rivers and parks, a prioritized CBD area, urban renewal practice area, industry innovation parks, and a future New City demonstration area.

Among the seven plots of land covering about 285 mu (19 hectares) for investment, two are part of a key program of the CBD area of the Qingpu New City, which features a combination of art and culture, and smart and low-carbon concepts.

It will become a low-carbon and green demonstration sample in the new city.

The two pieces of land are near the Qingpu New City Station of Metro Line 17 with convenient commercial and support facilities.

Another three plots are near the Dianshan Lake Avenue Station of Line 17 and close to big commercial complexes like Qingpu Wanda Mall.

The rest are near Zhujiajiao Ancient Town with its beautiful natural environment, surrounded by rich education, medical treatment and senior care facilities.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The China International Import Expo, Yangtze River Delta integration, Hongqiao International Open Hub and the "five new cities" strategy have all injected momentum into Qingpu's development.

"Qingpu boasts a unique geographical setting, a long history, distinctive culture, an extensive water network and a liveable atmosphere, and all these make Qingpu New City an ideal option for investment," said Guo Lianjiang, general manager of Shanghai Qingpu Newcity Development (Group) Co Ltd.

As a typical Jiangnan watertown, Qingpu New City is creating a "city parlor" with a cultural experience zone with local flavor.

Over the next five years, Qingpu New City will enrich its Jiangnan connotation and will become a top consumption and major tourism destination in the Yangtze River Delta region. It will also be a new Jiangnan culture demonstration zone, a new highland of industry innovation development and a warm and liveable place for its people.

Source: SHINE
﻿
