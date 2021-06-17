Biz / Property

Blackstone to buy out office developer SOHO China in US$3 billion deal

Reuters
  22:16 UTC+8, 2021-06-17       0
Blackstone Group Inc will take control of SOHO China in a HK$23.7 billion (US$3.05 billion) deal and maintain its stock market listing.
Reuters
  22:16 UTC+8, 2021-06-17       0
Blackstone to buy out office developer SOHO China in US$3 billion deal
Reuters

People wear masks during lunch hour at the Galaxy Soho office complex in Beijing in this file photo. Blackstone Group will take control of SOHO China in a US$3.05 billion deal.

Blackstone Group Inc will take control of SOHO China in a HK$23.7 billion (US$3.05 billion) deal and maintain its stock market listing, the Chinese office developer said in a filing on Wednesday, while the founders will retain a 9 percent stake.

The US private equity firm will offer HK$5 per share, 31.6 percent higher than the last closing price of HK$3.8 on Friday, in what would be its largest real estate deal in China. SOHO China's shares jumped as much as 25.8 percent to HK$4.78 early yesterday, as they resumed trading after being suspended since Tuesday.

Blackstone, which currently owns around 6 million square meters of properties in China, is seeking to expand as it is confident about the country's long-term economic prospects and the Beijing and Shanghai office market, the filing said.

SOHO China, a major developer well known for its futuristic office buildings on the mainland, has 1.3 million square meters of commercial properties in the country.

The company is 64 percent owned by the husband-and-wife founding team of Chairman Pan Shiyi and Chief Executive Zhang Xin. After the deal, they will become its second-largest shareholder with a 9 percent interest.

The offer is conditional on Chinese competition authorities granting clearance.

Founded in 1995, SOHO China went public in Hong Kong in 2007. Its shares have gained 62 percent in the past month and it had a market value of US$2.55 billion at the stock's last close, according to Refinitiv data.

The company has been scouting for buyers for its prime commercial property assets as the founders looked to shift their focus to overseas markets.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Pan Shiyi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     