﻿
Biz / Property

Home prices up marginally in June, market stable

Xinhua
  00:44 UTC+8, 2021-07-16       0
New home prices in four first-tier cities – Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou – rose 0.7 percent month on month in June.
Xinhua
  00:44 UTC+8, 2021-07-16       0

China's housing market remained stable in June as home prices in 70 major cities reported slight increases amid government efforts to curb speculation and forestall financial risks.

New home prices in four first-tier cities – Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou – rose 0.7 percent month on month in June, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

The growth rate was flat with the expansion seen in May. Prices of second-hand homes in the four cities gained 0.7 percent last month, up 0.1 percentage points from the growth in May.

A total of 31 second-tier cities saw a month-on-month increase of 0.5 percent in new home prices, while 35 third-tier cities witnessed a month-on-month rise of 0.3 percent in new home prices last month. On a year-on-year basis, new home prices in first-tier cities rose 6.1 percent in June, up from 6-percent growth in May, while those in second-tier and third-tier cities went up 4.8 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.

Under the principle that housing is for living in, not for speculation, real estate control measures across China are gradually evolving to tackle housing problems in big cities.

Since last year, first-tier cities in China that had been under pressure to curb speculative demand have rolled out a slew of measures to regulate and control the property market multiple times.

In February this year, Shenzhen announced transaction reference prices for resale homes in the city, which are generally lower than the market prices. Many banks extend mortgage loans in line with the reference prices in a bid to cool down the market.

The city has also taken measures to prevent the illegal flow of consumer loans and business loans into the real estate market to clamp down on excessive market speculation.

The moves had a direct impact on the market, with transactions of second-hand homes in Shenzhen falling below 5,000 for three consecutive months in the first half of 2021. In June alone, the city reported some 2,575 home transfers, down 15 percent month on month and 76 percent year on year.

In Beijing, regulators vowed to intensify the crackdown on misappropriating loans for housing purchases, and Guangzhou had introduced several policies including mortgage rate increases for residents' first and second houses to curb speculative demand.

As of the end of June, loans to the property sector expanded by 10.3 percent year on year, lower than that of total loans, according to data from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

As the Shenzhen practice of adopting transaction reference prices for resale homes had proved effective in curbing price rises, the policy may be replicated in more cities, according to the latest research note by Citic Securities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Gao Wei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     