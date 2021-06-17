Biz / Property

China a world leader in 'green' building development

﻿ Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  20:13 UTC+8, 2021-06-17       0
China has registered rapid development of LEED green buildings over the past few years with first-tier cities remaining the most active players.
﻿ Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  20:13 UTC+8, 2021-06-17       0

China has registered rapid development of LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) green buildings over the past few years with first-tier cities remaining the most active players.

As of April, nearly 6,600 projects in China totaling more than 330 million square meters either received the LEED certification or were working toward it, making it the second-largest market after the United States in terms of LEED certification, according to data released today by the U.S. Green Building Council, which introduced the green building certification system.

"We've seen impressive development of LEED green buildings in China, with an annual growth rate exceeding 100 percent over the past few years," said Wang Jing, director of North Asia for U.S. Green Building Council & Green Business Certification (USGBC). "The popularity of green buildings is not only a practical way for the real estate industry to tackle climate change, but also a necessary option for the industry and the country to achieve the carbon neutral goal."

When factoring in emissions from the building-construction industry in addition to operational emissions, the building sector was responsible for 38 percent of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions, according to the United Nations' 2020 Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction.

By property type, office buildings and retail properties are the two major Chinese recipients of LEED certification, holding market shares of 51 and 20 percent, respectively, USGBC data showed.

Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Guangzhou are the four most active cities in green building certification, with 709, 418, 164 and 117 LEED-certified projects, respectively, as of April.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     