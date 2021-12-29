Biz / Property

Real estate investment in Shanghai surges in 2021

Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  17:28 UTC+8, 2021-12-29       0
Citywide, major property deals worth 105.1 billion yuan in total were concluded this year, an increase of 46 percent from 2020, according to a recent report.
Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  17:28 UTC+8, 2021-12-29       0

En bloc real estate investment deals in Shanghai surpassed the 100-billion-yuan (US$15.69 billion) barrier for the first time in three years with domestic buyers remaining the dominant players, a major international property consultant said in its latest report.

Citywide, major property deals worth 105.1 billion yuan in total were concluded this year, an increase of 46 percent from 2020, according to Cushman & Wakefield's data released on Tuesday.

"Shanghai remains the most popular city on the Chinese mainland among real estate investors in 2021, which witnessed a notable rebound in sentiment among both institutional buyers and end-users," said Alvin Yip, Cushman & Wakefield's China president of capital markets.

By property type, office buildings, which accounted for a 46 percent share, a significant decline from 80 percent in 2020, remain a favorite option among buyers. Mixed-use developments, retail space, and residential projects, meanwhile, have seen improved interest from property investors over the past 12 months, with their shares gaining between 5 and 12 percentage points compared with the prior-year period, according to Cushman & Wakefield data.

In terms of the origin of buyers, overseas investors accounted for 24 percent of the total transaction value, up from 16 percent in 2020.

Buyers with purely investment-related intentions outperformed end-users again in 2021, accounting for 63 percent of the total transaction value, up from the 47 percent share registered in 2020.

Noticeably, the majority of the end-use property buyers are from the TMT (technology, media, and telecommunications) and biopharmaceutical industries, with transaction value involving buyers from the TMT industry surging ninefold from 2020.

Looking forward, the company has predicted that more high-quality real estate projects will be available in the local market at discounted prices as credit policies continue to be tight while foreclosed assets, multi-family projects, office buildings for R&D purposes, as well as industrial and logistics projects suitable for REITs, among others, will be more popular among investors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Cushman & Wakefield
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     