China's home prices in 70 large and medium-sized cities eased in November, with fewer cities seeing a decline in home prices, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

In November, 51 out of the 70 cities saw a month-on-month drop in new home sales prices, compared with 58 in October. A total of 62 cities witnessed a decrease in resale home prices, flat with the previous month.