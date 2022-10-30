﻿
Biz / Property

Policies of buying a home in Lingang further optimized for non-locals

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  13:33 UTC+8, 2022-10-30       0
Qualified non-locals who work in Lingang are now easier to buy a home in the special area of the Shanghai free trade zone.
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  13:33 UTC+8, 2022-10-30       0

Qualified non-locals who work in Lingang are now easier to buy a home in the special area of the Shanghai free trade zone.

In line with the latest rules issued on October 27, out-of-towners with a bachelor's degree or above, who have worked in the special area for six months or more and with an employment contract with local businesses for two years or more, have paid social insurance or personal income tax for employees in Shanghai for at least one year and have no housing in this city, are able to buy a unit of residential property in Lingang.

In addition, highly skilled people who have obtained the national vocational qualification (senior worker) and higher certificates, or their social insurance baseline double Shanghai's average income last year, and their residence certificate score verified to be 120 points, also meet the requirements for buying a unit of residential property in Lingang.

On the other side, if they want to buy another property, they will be obliged to sell the one in Lingang after holding it for at least five years to prevent speculation.

The time limit is five years for those who have paid social insurance or personal income tax for employees in Shanghai for at least three years, and six years for those who have paid social insurance or personal income tax for employees in Shanghai for at least two years.

For those who paid no more than two years of social insurance or personal income tax for employees in Shanghai before buying a unit of unsold newly-built property, they are required to possess the property for at least seven years.

Since the establishment of the Lingang Special Area three years ago, 231 new urban functional projects have been started, with a total construction investment of 475.8 billion yuan (US$65.6 billion).

The permanent population of the coastal town increased by about 150,000, the number of employees exceeded 250,000.

The total construction area of various types of housing has increased by 9 million square meters, and the total commercial area has reached 660,000 square meters.

In the first eight months of this year, 6,531 units of residential properties were sold in Lingang. The average price of a unit is about 3.22 million yuan, for a square meter is 32,950 yuan.

The supply of new houses in Lingang is also increasing, with more than 10,000 new units having been released this year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     