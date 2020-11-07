Local new economy companies play trumps at CIIE

Shanghai tech firms are offering digital services at the ongoing China International Import Expo, covering cloud, AI and robot technologies.

Shanghai tech firms are offering digital services at the ongoing China International Import Expo, covering cloud, AI and robot technologies, the Shanghai Daily learned on Saturday.



The CIIE has offered a platform for local high-tech firms to showcase the latest technologies and applications, "playing as name cards of the city's new economy," companies said.

UCloud’s intelligent anti-epidemic security gates are used in the inspection venues and VIP channels.



They feature temperature measurement and face-recognition functions with AI algorithms, according to UCloud, a Shanghai-based firm which listed on the STAR Market this year. They can recognize people with makeup, or wearing glasses or masks.

They offer touchless security inspection and epidemic prevention features.

More importantly, it’s part of a “one-stop” system, the first of its kind in the industry. The gates support data reporting, cloud intelligent analysis, open API interface, access to the attendance system and docking with the health code management system.

It’s the latest landing application for AI and the Internet of Things for UCloud, the first listed cloud firm in China.

The smart gate systems have also been adopted in education, hospital, China Tobacco Group and other institutions, said UCloud.



Several services robots are in the CIIE media center to communicate with visitors and journalists.

They were developed by robot maker CloudMinds.

The company is investing 3.56 billion yuan (US$523 million) to build a smart robot-manufacturing plant to produce selective compliance assembly robot arm (SCARA) in Shanghai, it said in April.

Hellobike, a Shanghai-based startup offering shared bike services, has also provided 180 CIIE-themed bikes near the event halls and metro stations to encourage green transportation.

The company has developed digital technologies to better manage the service, such as AI to predict traffic and location-based services for parking, Hellobike said.

Ti Gong