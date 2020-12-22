AI startup secures millions in investment

Leapstack uses an AI technology called RPA, which helps users automatically execute tasks that relieve humans from manual, simple and repetitive work.

Leapstack, an AI startup in the medical insurance industry, has raised "several dozen million yuan" in its latest round of financing to help it expand in the finance and insurance markets, it announced on Tuesday.

The fundraising was led by Huazhi Capital, followed by GF Securities Investment.



Leapstack uses an AI technology called RPA (robotic process automation) which helps users automatically execute tasks that relieve humans from manual, simple and repetitive work.

Leapstack has become a leading provider in the RPA+AI risk control technology industry, which plays an important role in the medical insurance technology sector, especially with changes and trends such as medical insurance reform, epidemic and payment technology innovations.

Leapstack has established business relations with over 100 firms including industry giants AIA, ICBC and Merck.

The company’s investors also include Gaorong Capital, DCM Investment, 360 DigiTech, Lingfeng Capital and FinVolution Group.