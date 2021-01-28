Biz / Tech

Apple's iPhone reigns supreme in Chinese market

Zhu Shenshen
  19:11 UTC+8, 2021-01-28
Apple became the world's No. 1 smartphone vendor last quarter due to increasing iPhone sales and decreasing sales for Huawei, which is facing strict US technology export control.
Strong iPhone sales boosted Apple China's record revenue last quarter with “a record number of (iPhone) upgraders,” Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said today.

Apple became the world’s No. 1 smartphone vendor last quarter due to increasing iPhone sales and decreasing sales for Huawei, which is facing strict United States technology export control, according to researchers at IDC and Canalys.

In its first fiscal quarter that ended on December 26, Apple China’s revenue reached a record high of US$21.3 billion with 57-percent growth year on year.

In the fourth quarter, Apple took the leading smartphone position with a market share of 23.4 percent, selling more than 90 million iPhones, a record high. Its market share is followed by Samsung with 19.1 percent, Xiaomi’s 11.2 percent, Oppo’s 8.8 percent and Huawei’s 8.4 percent, according to IDC.

“The iPhone 12 is a hit,” said Canalys analyst Vincent Thielke. “Apple is better positioned in 5G than its competitors, being heavily skewed toward developed markets and mobile operator sales channels.”

Huawei, previously a market leader, dramatically receded in most markets as the result of US sanctions. Its decision to divest Honor, however, may prove vital, according to Canalys.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
