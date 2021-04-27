Biz / Tech

CIOs key to nation's digital transformation

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:47 UTC+8, 2021-04-27       0
Report by Gartner analysts says chief information officers can contribute and guide business decisions, otherwise planned IT initiatives will become irrelevant and out of date.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:47 UTC+8, 2021-04-27       0

Chinese enterprises are expected to invest more in digital transformation to fit the country's national strategy during the 14th Five-Year Plan period from 2021 and 2025, according to researcher Gartner.

The business and IT transformation will meet the new trends and demands in China, such as innovation-oriented development, modern industrial system, dual circulation, deepening reform and opening-up, according to Gartner’s report on how chief information officers (CIOs) must leverage the 14th Five-Year Plan to succeed in China.

Technology innovation has become the most important driver of growth in China. The government is promoting self-reliance and self-strengthening in technology and innovation, boosting sectors such as ultra high-voltage electricity transmission, intercity rail lines and electric vehicle charging facilities, 5G, big-data centers, artificial intelligence and the industrial Internet. 

“Innovation is a key driver of modernization. CIOs can contribute and guide business decisions, otherwise planned IT initiatives will become irrelevant and out of date,” said Owen Chen, a Gartner analyst.

China’s IT infrastructure spending this year will hit 3.04 trillion yuan (US$468 billion), a 7.2-percent growth from a year ago, higher than the global growth of 4 percent, Gartner said previously.

Some innovations are worth mentioning in China, such as data analysis, industrial Internet, RPA and cloud, said Gartner.

RPA, or software robotics, is a form of business process automation technology based on software and AI innovations. It’s one of the fastest growing technologies for digital transformation in China.

In cloud infrastructure and application, China is still lagging behind the US. Tech giants such as Alibaba, Tencent and Huawei may dominate the domestic market in several years with their rich resources, said Gartner analyst Kevin Ji.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huawei
Tencent
Alibaba
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     