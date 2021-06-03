Biz / Tech

Huawei plans to expand financial services

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:49 UTC+8, 2021-06-03       0
Company launches a program integrating various IT infrastructure and services with 25 firms in the first batch of partners for its Financial Partner Go Global Program.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:49 UTC+8, 2021-06-03       0

Huawei Technologies plans to expand its IT infrastructure and cloud services in the finance industry, which deals with huge volumes of data and requires digital transformation, the tech giant said on Thursday. 

Huawei, with more than 2,000 financial organization clients in over 60 countries and regions, also launched a program to help partners "go global," integrating various IT infrastructure and services. A total of 25 firms became the first batch of partners for its Financial Partner Go Global Program.

Finance firms will upgrade business and infrastructure to "digital ecological enterprises," with devices, cloud and business scenes. Huawei and its partners can fuel the upgrade and digital transformation, said Peng Zhongyang, president of Huawei's Enterprise Business Group.

Huawei, facing strict US sanctions, is seeking new business growth engines besides the traditional wireless and smartphone business.

Huawei's services for the finance industry cover cloud, network communications, storage, security, data analysis and payment. 

In China, Huawei is the No. 1 infrastructure service provider in the finance industry's cloud market. It has over 300 finance clients in China, including all the top 10 banks. A total of 580 million people around the world use Huawei's cloud service. 

Other top cloud infrastructure providers in China include Alibaba and Tencent. Compared with them, Huawei has a strong hardware and telecommunications background, analysts said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huawei
Tencent
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     