Biz / Tech

Logistics industry upgrading for the future

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:19 UTC+8, 2021-06-10       0
With global trade expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in about two years, researcher tells forum that industry players are exploring new supply chain models.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:19 UTC+8, 2021-06-10       0
Logistics industry upgrading for the future
Ding Yining / SHINE

The State Post Bureau said 40 billion parcels were delivered in China in the first five months of the year.

The logistics industry is upgrading in the face of new digital retail operation models and the adoption of smart devices will pick up rapidly in the coming years, according to industry executives.

There were 40 billion parcels delivered in China in the first five months of the year, according to the State Post Bureau. Last year, the total was 83 billion following a 31-percent rise from the year before. 

Zhang Yansheng, chief researcher at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, expects retailers and manufacturers to shift to more tailor-made products to cater to demand in various regions and supply chains will be crucial to reaching booming consumer markets.

He expects global trade to return to pre-pandemic levels in about two years, with a recovery rate faster than expected, and new supply chain models are being explored by industry players.  

There is also a fast-rising demand for a fulfilment and delivery network in lower-tier cities and county-level markets, according to Daniel Zhang, Alibaba's chairman.

Smart logistics networks require the participation of ecosystem partners and the setting up of decentralized collaboration schemes among stakeholders, he told the Global Smart Logistics Summit on Thursday.

Wan Lin, CEO of Cainiao Logistics, said the number of Internet of Things devices deployed in China's logistics industry is the largest sector behind manufacturing,

The e-commerce giant's logistics affiliate will expand deployment of unmanned delivery vehicles with 1,000 additions at domestic university campuses and community neighborhoods this year.

They are currently used at about a dozen college campuses with each delivering a  daily average of 500 packages.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     