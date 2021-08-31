Biz / Tech

Shanghai to expand 5G coverage to all tunnels and bridges

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  16:23 UTC+8, 2021-08-31
Shanghai plans to expand 5G telecommunications coverage to all areas of each tunnel and bridge in the city by the end of 2021.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  16:23 UTC+8, 2021-08-31       0

All of Shanghai's tunnels and cross-river bridges will be covered by 5G signal by the end of this year, which will complete the "last link" of 5G coverage in the city's downtown area.

A six-party agreement was signed in Shanghai on Tuesday to confirm this goal, attended by mobile carriers, tunnel operators, and construction firms and witnessed by government officials.

Bridges and tunnels are the "last link" of 5G network construction in the city, representing integration and resource sharing regarding the building of transportation and information infrastructure. It helps to build Shanghai as a smart, green, harmonious and civilized city, said the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Information.

The 5G signal will cover all 32 tunnels and four bridges across the Huangpu River connecting Puxi and the Pudong New Area by the end of 2021. Currently, some corner areas in the tunnels and bridges only receive 2G to 4G signals.

Six firms, including China Mobile and Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co, signed the agreement.

Transportation is a foundational and strategic industry in the national economy. With 5G construction, Shanghai has actively built an integrated and efficient smart transportation network, said industry officials.

Availability of 5G in tunnels and bridges offers high-speed networks for various applications. They include Internet of Things devices to sense equipment, high-frequency traffic data radar and real-time analysis, and low-latency transmission of key information about tunnel facilities. They will improve operations and maintain efficiency, and offer citizens better data service.

By July, Shanghai had built over 43,000 outdoor 5G base stations and 82,000 indoor stations, with average download speed over 500 megabytes per second. Implementation of 5G service at transportation hubs such as airports and subways has made rapid progress, according to the commission.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
