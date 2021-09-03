JD.com slaps ban on games and steps up vigilance on illegal products

HelloRF

Online retailer JD.com has announced it will ban the sale of a total of 87 games, including Call of Duty, The Last of Us, Resident Evil, Super Mario Maker 2 and Animal Crossing on its marketplace.

It will also strictly monitor other unapproved games in the future, the company said in response to new government gaming regulations.

Any other games without an official publishing license or those that contain content that violates the basic rules of the constitution and national interest or those that incite hate or rumor will also be removed, JD said in a notice to third-party merchants on Thursday.

It said the move is aiming at restoring an orderly gaming market and maintaining a healthy online environment.

Selling unauthorized games will be regarded as a severe violation against its online marketplace rules, JD added.

Some of the overseas version of these games are available through gray market sellers but a locally legitimate version needs an official publishing license from the National Press and Publication Administration.

The move follows the release of new rules by the National Press and Publication Administration on Monday that limit game operators to a one-hour service for minors from 8pm to 9pm on Fridays-Sundays and national holidays.