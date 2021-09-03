Biz / Tech

JD.com slaps ban on games and steps up vigilance on illegal products

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:53 UTC+8, 2021-09-03       0
Online retailer stops sale of 87 gaming products, including Call of Duty, Resident Evil and Super Mario Maker 2.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:53 UTC+8, 2021-09-03       0
JD.com slaps ban on games and steps up vigilance on illegal products
HelloRF

Online retailer JD.com has announced it will ban the sale of a total of 87 games, including Call of Duty, The Last of Us, Resident Evil, Super Mario Maker 2 and Animal Crossing on its marketplace.

It will also strictly monitor other unapproved games in the future, the company said in response to new government gaming regulations.

Any other games without an official publishing license or those that contain content that violates the basic rules of the constitution and national interest or those that incite hate or rumor will also be removed, JD said in a notice to third-party merchants on Thursday.

It said the move is aiming at restoring an orderly gaming market and maintaining a healthy online environment.

Selling unauthorized games will be regarded as a severe violation against its online marketplace rules, JD added.

Some of the overseas version of these games are available through gray market sellers but a locally legitimate version needs an official publishing license from the National Press and Publication Administration.

The move follows the release of new rules by the National Press and Publication Administration on Monday that limit game operators to a one-hour service for minors from 8pm to 9pm on Fridays-Sundays and national holidays.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     