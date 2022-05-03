Biz / Tech

China's software sector sees steady revenue growth in Q1

Xinhua
  18:27 UTC+8, 2022-05-03       0
China's software and information technology sector sustained stable growth in the first quarter (Q1) of this year, official data showed.
Xinhua
  18:27 UTC+8, 2022-05-03       0

China's software and information technology sector sustained stable growth in the first quarter (Q1) of this year, with revenue from software-related business up 11.6 percent year on year, official data showed.

Software revenue of the sector topped 2 trillion yuan (about 302 billion US dollars) during the period, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Companies in the sector raked in 203.1 billion yuan in combined profits in the period, down 3.9 percent year on year, shrinking from the 7.6-percent decline registered in the first two months.

In the first three months, China's software exports came in at 11.6 billion US dollars, up 4.3 percent year on year, the data showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     