Shanghai-based game studios gain international recognition with blockbuster titles

Local gaming studios are gaining international acclaim, with titles like Genshin Impact, Dislyte, and Forged In Shadow Torch, the first China-developed game on PlayStation 5.

Ti Gong

Shanghai-based game studios are gaining international recognition, influence and income with traditional culture, unique art and innovations including the adoption of artificial intelligence, Shanghai Daily learned on Tuesday.



In 2022, Shanghai's game revenue reached 128 billion yuan (US$18.8 billion) despite challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic. Shanghai is supporting game firms targeting the global market, which has helped the city build itself into a global eSports capital, according to the Shanghai Publicity Department.



In an awarding event held on Tuesday, 18 games, eight teams and individuals were awarded. Shanghai game firms including Lilith Games, miHoYo and Tigames were awarded for innovation, art, design and overseas influence.



Ti Gong

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch, developed by the Shanghai-based TiGames, has become the first China-developed game on PlayStation 5.



With its unique style called Dieselpunk, mixed with the old Shanghai style of the 1930s to 1940s, and cyberpunk, the game has gained considerable popularity in overseas markets, through international channels like PlayStation, Steam and Switch.

With the overseas expansion and its domestic debut, the firm has doubled the team number for the game to 40, said Isaac Zhang, chief executive of TiGames.



Ti Gong

Another Shanghai-based game firm Lilith Games won a top award for the game Dislyte, a game with Chinese and western gods. In a month after its debut, its monthly income reached a record US$28 million, thanks to its popularity in the United States and European markets.



In 2023, Lilith will continue expanding to overseas markets to promote Dislyte in Japan and South Korea. It will also release the follow-up games Rise of Kingdoms and AFK Arena, another two popular titles in the overseas markets.

"It will be a year with high (revenue) growth rate in 2023," Ou Ya, director of strategy and investment of Lilith, told Shanghai Daily.

Shanghai supports the game and eSports industry, and takes it as a city icon of "Shanghai Culture."

A number of influential game masterpieces have emerged at home and abroad. Some games have been integrating the medical, education and art fields, said Wang Yayuan, vice director of the Shanghai Publicity Department.



Meanwhile, several game firms confirmed they are using artificial intelligence tech, including ChatGPT and similar content-generative AI innovation, to produce games.

Lilith is using related AI services for its new games, which will greatly improve work efficiency, Ou said.