﻿
Biz / Tech

Shanghai set to construct leading computing network

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:28 UTC+8, 2023-03-23       0
Shanghai is building a large-scale computing network. With greater capacity and wider applications, it aims to further develop core industries.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:28 UTC+8, 2023-03-23       0

Shanghai is constructing a leading computing network, and plans to improve it with more capacity and wider applications, city officials said.

The improved computing capacity is expected to boost the development of the city's economy and three strategic industries – AI, biomedicine and chip development. It will also bring changes and benefits to people's daily life, such as education and health care.

Shanghai is constructing a computing network "highland" and "making good use" of it, said Tang Wenkan, deputy director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

China's computing capacity jumped 25 percent annually in the recent five years, ranking second worldwide. Shanghai's computing capacity index surpassed 70 in 2022, ranking first among all Chinese cities, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, or CAICT.

According to Tang, Shanghai will speed up computing network construction to issue a city-level network supporting 100-gigabyte high-speed connection with millisecond-level latency. Meanwhile, Shanghai will establish public computing network platforms, meeting the demands of researchers and small and medium-sized enterprises.

In the network, Shanghai will organize integration among data firms, telecom carriers and IT infrastructure vendors to boost AI-powered applications covering medical, transportation and elderly-care services.

AI computing capacity is a fast-growing sector of the network, which supports applications like ChatGPT and other services.

A related competition, organized by the city commission and CAICT, was launched this week in Shanghai. It helps optimize the network and boost AI applications.

Shanghai set to construct leading computing network
Ti Gong

A computing capacity competition was launched this week in Shanghai, which will help optimize the network and boost AI applications.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     