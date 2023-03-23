Shanghai set to construct leading computing network

Shanghai is building a large-scale computing network. With greater capacity and wider applications, it aims to further develop core industries.

Shanghai is constructing a leading computing network, and plans to improve it with more capacity and wider applications, city officials said.

The improved computing capacity is expected to boost the development of the city's economy and three strategic industries – AI, biomedicine and chip development. It will also bring changes and benefits to people's daily life, such as education and health care.

Shanghai is constructing a computing network "highland" and "making good use" of it, said Tang Wenkan, deputy director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.



China's computing capacity jumped 25 percent annually in the recent five years, ranking second worldwide. Shanghai's computing capacity index surpassed 70 in 2022, ranking first among all Chinese cities, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, or CAICT.



According to Tang, Shanghai will speed up computing network construction to issue a city-level network supporting 100-gigabyte high-speed connection with millisecond-level latency. Meanwhile, Shanghai will establish public computing network platforms, meeting the demands of researchers and small and medium-sized enterprises.



In the network, Shanghai will organize integration among data firms, telecom carriers and IT infrastructure vendors to boost AI-powered applications covering medical, transportation and elderly-care services.



AI computing capacity is a fast-growing sector of the network, which supports applications like ChatGPT and other services.



A related competition, organized by the city commission and CAICT, was launched this week in Shanghai. It helps optimize the network and boost AI applications.