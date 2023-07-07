New and advanced AI tech debuted at WAIC, with diverse applications

This year's World Artificial Intelligence Conference is debuting a range of new AI tech, from driverless vehicle technology, new large language models, and practical software.

Artificial intelligence innovations are making global debuts at the ongoing WAIC in Shanghai. New tech covers large language models or LLMs, improving office work and analyzing news trends. Products like manless-driving vehicles and systems used in airports, street-cleaning, and traffic management applications were all on display, Shanghai Daily found on Friday.



They were released and shown at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2023, or WAIC, with a record-high exhibition space over 50,000 square meters.



WPS AI, developed by STAR-listed Kingsoft Office, officially debuted at the WAIC, bringing on-site demos, including one-click PPT generation and trip itineraries within seconds. Because of high anticipation, the company had to invite limited trial users to test WPS AI, much like what happened at ChatGPT's debut.



As a counterpart of Microsoft's Office in China, WPS serves 589 million monthly active devices globally. WPS AI will help users solve more problems in collaborated office work in the future, the company staff said at the booth.

Shanghai-based Midu released Midu Wenxiu, China's first vertical large language model-based application for intelligent writing-proof and polishing. In Chinese language, it has better performance than ChatGPT, on spelling and grammar correction tasks. It can bring "revolutionary efficiency improvement" in professional fields such as press and publication, media manuscript and government documents, Midu said.

Ti Gong

Now Midu AI services support multi-languages, covering English and 12 Chinese ethnic minority languages. Also during the WAIC, Midu signed a deal with iFlytek on AI-powered writing-proof service for institution clients.

Shanghai-based Westwell shows Q-Tractor in WAIC, a new-energy manless driving vehicle used in airports and factories. With a maximum load of 40 tons, it's designed for small cargo transportation and baggage towing, operating 24/7 all day under different weather conditions, in a "zero-emission" model.

Dong Jun / SHINE

It's empowered by Westwell's self-developed autonomous driving system QPilot, which utilizes fusion technology with multiple sensors and supports functions including 360-degree perception, automatic positioning, cargo weighing and automatic charging.

Westwell's AI-powered Q-Truck was also shown at the booth, which has been in commercial use in overseas markets like Thailand, Britain and Mexico.

Shanghai-based Autowise.ai demoed the Radar 24 system at the WAIC, which is able to control and manage sanitation vehicles remotely.

When manless sanitation vehicles encounter temporary traffic control, obstacles, or illegal parking, operators can initiate remote commands to move the vehicle out of trouble. One trained operator can remote control five to 10 manless driving vehicles.

Currently, Autowise.ai offers remote operation services in Shanghai, Suzhou and Wuxi. For overseas clients, online training is available.