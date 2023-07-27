Chinese smartphone market decline narrows

Huawei and OPPO show strong growth in the Global smartphone market, while China's domestic smartphone market has shown a 2.1 percent decline in the second quarter.

The Chinese smartphone market declined 2.1 percent year on year in the second quarter, greatly narrowing from the double-digit decrease rate in the previous quarters, research International Data Corp or IDC said on Thursday.

OPPO took the No. 1 market position, while Huawei generated a 76 percent increase of sales in the quarter, despite the still sluggish market, according to IDC.



In the second quarter, China's smartphone market sales were 65.7 million units, a 2.1 percent decrease from a year ago, compared with the 11 to 14 percent drop in the previous quarters. OPPO, Vivo, Honor, Apple, Xiaomi and Huawei are top vendors in the domestic market, according to IDC.



OPPO, which released its new affordable model K11 in July, aims to target 500 million users with affordable and quality models like K11, mainly costing less than 2,000 yuan (US$278). Meanwhile, OPPO has growing market shares in the market segments above US$600.



Another highlight is Huawei, which returned to the No. 5 position after it faced strict US tech blockade.



Huawei's sales grew 76 percent in the second quarter with new product releases like P60 and Mate X3, which helped the company gain shares in the high-end market segment above US$600.



Comparatively, the worldwide smartphone market fell by 10 percent to 258.2 million units in the second quarter, according to analysis.