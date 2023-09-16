﻿
China's mobile phone shipments top 18.55 million in July

Xinhua
China's mobile phone shipments topped 18.55 million in July, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).
5G phones took the lion's share of July's shipments with 15.06 million units, marking an expansion of 2.6 percent year on year, said the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In the first seven months, total cellphone shipments went down 5.1 percent year on year to 148 million units, the data showed.

Domestic brands continued to dominate China's mobile phone market in July, with shipments totaling 16.24 million units, accounting for 87.5 percent of July's total.

A total of 30 new cellphone models hit the domestic market in July, rising 66.7 percent year on year, CAICT data showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
