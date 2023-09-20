China's first VALORANT-themed Internet café to debut in Shanghai

The net café has a space of 300 square meters and 65 computers with NVIDIA RTX 40 series (RTX 4060-4090) GPUs, offering gamers fully immersive and seamless gaming experiences.

A VALORANT-themed Internet café, with eSports computers featuring RTX 40 series GPUs, will make its debut in Fengxian District in Shanghai.

The net café, co-developed by Wanyoo and NVIDIA, has a space of 300 square meters and 65 computers with NVIDIA RTX 40 series (RTX 4060-4090) GPUs, offering people fully immersive and seamless gaming experiences.

Ti Gong

VALORANT, a popular 5 vs 5 first-person shooter (FPS) game, officially debuted domestically in July. It's operated by Tencent locally, which plans to invest 1 billion yuan (US$137 million) over three years to boost the game's ecosystem development.

VALORANT soon became one of the favorite FPS games in China, and is also one of the top 5 games in Internet cafés.

The net café opening will enrich digital entertainment services in Fengxian. It fits well with Shanghai's strategy to develop its eSports industry and become a "global eSports capital."

Internet cafés nationwide are upgrading gears to woo gamers back with new GPUs and new eSports games. For Shanghai-based chain Internet café operator Wanyoo, all new outlets are required to adopt advanced RTX 4060 GPUs, or above.

On opening day on Sunday (September 24), FPS gaming influencer Eggplant (Qiezi) will attend, with streamers and players also welcome to attend the party.

If you go:

Date: since September 24



Opening Hours: 24h

Price: 7 yuan/hour

12-20 yuan/hour for VIP room and different GPUs

Venue: Chuanyuefang (传悦坊) Shopping Center

Address: Cross of Nanfeng Road and Wanyuan Road S., Fengxian District