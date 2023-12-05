﻿
Biz / Tech

China speeds up development of 6G technology

Xinhua
  20:38 UTC+8, 2023-12-05       0
China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Tuesday announced measures to expedite the development and innovation of 6G technology.
Xinhua
  20:38 UTC+8, 2023-12-05       0

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Tuesday announced measures to expedite the development and innovation of 6G technology.

The ministry has collaborated with pertinent departments to set development objectives, advance technological research and development, and foster global cooperation, said Zhang Yunming, vice minister of MIIT.

As part of its policy support, the ministry has also facilitated the formation of the IMT-2030 (6G) Promotion Group and allocated the 6GHz spectrum for 5G and 6G systems, he added.

In the subsequent steps, the ministry will solidify the foundations for 6G application and facilitate inter-sector collaboration to nurture a robust 6G ecosystem, while also propelling the formulation of globally unified 6G standards, Zhang said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     