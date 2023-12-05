China speeds up development of 6G technology

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Tuesday announced measures to expedite the development and innovation of 6G technology.

The ministry has collaborated with pertinent departments to set development objectives, advance technological research and development, and foster global cooperation, said Zhang Yunming, vice minister of MIIT.

As part of its policy support, the ministry has also facilitated the formation of the IMT-2030 (6G) Promotion Group and allocated the 6GHz spectrum for 5G and 6G systems, he added.

In the subsequent steps, the ministry will solidify the foundations for 6G application and facilitate inter-sector collaboration to nurture a robust 6G ecosystem, while also propelling the formulation of globally unified 6G standards, Zhang said.