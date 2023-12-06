Biz / Tech

China strives to commercialize 6G tech around 2030

Xinhua
  19:24 UTC+8, 2023-12-06       0
China is working to commercialize 6G, the next-generation wireless technology after 5G, around 2030, according to an official with the country's 6G promotion group.
Xinhua
  19:24 UTC+8, 2023-12-06       0

China is working to commercialize 6G, the next-generation wireless technology after 5G, around 2030, according to an official with the country's 6G promotion group.

The 6G standards are expected to be set in 2025, said Wang Zhiqin, leader of China's 6G promotion group and deputy director of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, on state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) Wednesday.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced on Tuesday that China has allocated the 6GHz spectrum for 5G and 6G systems.

The 6GHz spectrum is the only high-quality resource with large bandwidth in the mid-band, taking into account its coverage and capacity advantages, the ministry said, noting that the 6GHz range is particularly suitable for the deployment of 5G or 6G systems in the future.

In the next steps, the ministry will solidify the foundations for 6G application and facilitate inter-sector collaboration to nurture a robust 6G ecosystem, while also propelling the formulation of globally unified 6G standards, said Zhang Yunming, vice minister of MIIT.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
CCTV
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     