Biz / Tech

JD.com announces major lawsuit victory over Alibaba

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:51 UTC+8, 2023-12-29       0
Company said a Beijing court had ruled that the e-commerce giant and two others had abused their market dominance and adopted monopolistic practices, causing JD severe damage.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:51 UTC+8, 2023-12-29       0

JD.com said on Friday that it had won a lawsuit against rival Alibaba for monopolistic practices with a penalty of 1 billion yuan (US$140.68 million).

The Beijing High People's Court ruled thatAlibaba Group Holding Limited and its affiliates Zhejiang Tmall Network Co and Zhejiang Tmall Technology Co, had abused their market dominance and adopted monopolistic practices, causing JD severe damage, the plaintiff cited a court ruling.

JD was made aware in 2015 that some merchants had been forced by Alibaba to list their offerings exclusively on Alibaba's retail site and pull out from JD's Singles Day promotional activities. It filed a lawsuit in 2017.

The Beijing court held cross examination in November 2020 without making the court records public.

JD said it believed fair competition is the core of a market economy, and that monopolistic behavior such as forcing merchants to choose an exclusive e-commerce platform restricts market competition and harms the legitimate rights and interests of brands, merchants and consumers.

Alibaba was fined a record US$2.75 billion for anti-trust violations by national level regulators in 2021 who stated that it had abused its market dominance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Alibaba
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     