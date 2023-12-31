China's mobile phone shipments up 34.3% in November

The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) has revealed that mobile phone shipments in China increased 34.3 percent year on year.

The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) has revealed that mobile phone shipments in China increased 34.3 percent year on year to over 31.21 million units in November.

5G mobile phones accounted for the majority of the November shipments, totaling 27.09 million units, marking a 51.2 percent year-on-year expansion, according to CAICT, a research institution under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In November, domestic brands maintained their dominance in China's mobile phone industry, with shipments increasing 26.5 percent year on year to 25.44 million units.

Total cellphone shipments in the first 11 months increased 7.1 percent year on year to 261 million units, CAICT said.