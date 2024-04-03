Biz / Tech

Shanghai advances development of 6G

Xinhua
  21:08 UTC+8, 2024-04-03
Shanghai plans to boost research and development in 5G-Advanced and 6G to integrate tech and industry.
The Shanghai Communications Administration said Wednesday that research and development of some key technologies such as 5G-Advanced and 6G will be stepped up to promote the deep integration of the information and communication industry with the industrial economy.

A document released by the administration on the same day included 12 action plans, focusing on expanding the application scenarios of 5G, and 6G testing in various fields.

By the end of 2023, Shanghai had set up a total of 92,000 5G base stations, and 423,000 standard server racks for data centers in use. A number of demonstration applications have been incubated in many fields, such as industrial Internet, autonomous driving and smart medical care.

Source: Xinhua
