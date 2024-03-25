Biz / Tech

Speakers hail digital trinity of AI, metaverse and Web 3

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:02 UTC+8, 2024-03-25       0
Shanghai to accelerate metaverse development, a strategic industry boosting innovation and the digital economy, with breakthroughs in immersing technologies and Web 3.0.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:02 UTC+8, 2024-03-25       0

Shanghai will accelerate development of the metaverse, a strategic industry boosting innovation and the digital economy, with "new track breakthroughs" on immersing technologies and Web 3.0, the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization said.

Various technologies are developing in integrated ways, covering generative artificial intelligence, spiral computing, intelligent coding, Web 3.0 and brain-computer interface as "new tracks," Ge Dongbo, the commission's chief engineer, told a forum at the Global Developer Conference (GDC) 2024, a city-level AI developer event held at the weekend.

Speakers hail digital trinity of AI, metaverse and Web 3
zhu shenshen / SHINE

A speaker talks about latest trends in immersing technologies at the GDC forum.

Spiral computing is a new kind of immersing technology, used in Apple's latest Vision Pro, which is expected to debut soon in China. It allows users to naturally use bodies in the spaces we inhabit, bringing more possibilities and heavyweight companies for the metaverse, experts told the forum.

Shanghai is the first city nationwide to draft a long-term blueprint for the development of metaverse applications, which connect the virtual and real worlds with advanced tech. The city announced previously to boost the metaverse industry with an expected output of 350 billion yuan (US$48.6 billion) in 2025.

It's a "Digital Trinity" for artificial intelligence, metaverse and Web 3.0, which are three engines that drive digital industrialization. Each field's development will boost the whole trinity and digital world, said Yuan Yu, initiator and chairman of an IEEE-ISTO MASA (Metaverse Acceleration and Sustainable Development Association).

For example, generative AI helps people generate and create the metaverse world easily while blockchain, a key Web 3.0 technology, helps protect digital assets in the metaverse world, Yuan told the GAIDC forum.

Meanwhile, blockchain helps people build a world with trustworthy and reliable artificial intelligence, experts said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     