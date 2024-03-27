Smartphone brands embrace artificial intelligence to remain on trend

Smartphone vendors are accelerating the process to insert on-device artificial intelligence features into new models, including those by Apple, Samsung and vivo.

Vivo, the No. 1 smartphone brand in China in 2023, launched the industry's first AI foldable phone X Fold 3 on Tuesday in Shanghai. It supports on-device generative artificial intelligence capabilities and over 700 AI-optimized features, covering chip, battery, large language model, and image chip.

As the first major brand to debut commercial AI phones since November, vivo has optimized its AI search, creation, management, and interaction services in the foldable models, with larger screens and more powerful chips and batteries.

"The combination of AI models and hardware will bring about a new industrial revolution. Smartphones will be the best hardware [to adopt AI] in the next five years, to change user habits and then revolutionize the appearance and forms of phones," said Zhou Hongyi, 360 Technology's chairman and an AI observer.

AI was a necessity of the phone industry in China, which would otherwise will become another "Nokia" story, (and gradually disappear), Zhou added.

Zhou gave a speech at a conference for OnePlus, which launched its first "AI phone for young people" – the Ace 3V.

Based on the AI model AndesGPT, the Ace 3V features on-device generative AI functions such as one-click erasure of unwanted things in a photo and an AI assistant to answer questions in different scenes. It has specific AI tools for young people including students, such as virtual English Teacher and Job Interview assistant in-phone.

Ace 3V models, which went on sale on Monday, cost from 1,999 yuan (US$278) only.

AI phones require powerful processors and a specific design, along with tailored local AI service, and would drive smartphone replacement demands, according to International Data Corp or IDC.

Apple is also in talks with firms including Baidu and Google to integrate generative AI services into iPhones. It will probably announce details when the annual WWDC conference opens on June 10, according to media reports.

Tim Cook, Apple's chief executive who visited Shanghai and Beijing last week, promised to announce AI upgrades later this year when he was asked about Apple's AI strategy in Shanghai.

Samsung also labeled its latest Galaxy S24 flagship model the company's first "AI phone" with Galaxy AI services. In China, it provides localized AI services with partners covering intelligent picture optimization and real-time translation services during call, even without data networks. The on-device AI translation makes sense for people travelling abroad or conducting business talks, the company said in Shanghai.

Many local mothers have bought the new Samsung models so their children can learn English at home, Shanghai Daily learned.