Biz / Tech

China's software industry expands in first 2 months

Xinhua
  19:05 UTC+8, 2024-04-05       0
China's software and information technology service industry got off to a good start this year, with double-digit growth reported in revenue and profits in January and February.
Xinhua
  19:05 UTC+8, 2024-04-05       0

China's software and information technology service industry got off to a good start this year, with double-digit growth reported in revenue and profits in January and February, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology shows.

Profits in the sector expanded 11.5 percent year on year to 206.4 billion yuan (US$29.09 billion) during the period, while revenue grew by 11.9 percent from the year before to nearly 1.71 trillion yuan, the data shows.

Revenue from software products increased 8.4 percent year on year to 394.4 billion yuan during this period, while revenue from industrial software products expanded to 40.7 billion yuan, marking a year-on-year increase of 8.2 percent.

Cloud computing and big data services revenue jumped 13.8 percent year on year, and e-commerce platform technical services revenue rose 3.8 percent, the data shows.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     