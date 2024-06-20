WAIC 2024 to give visitors the chance to experience the future

Conference to feature milestone investment, debut of AI algorithms and smart hardware, as well as global cooperation, AI-specific organizations, and AI awards announcements.

dong jun / SHINE

The World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2024, which opens on July 4 will showcase over 1,500 products and innovations, covering humanoids and autonomous vehicles and AI large models, making attendees experience an AI-powered future at firsthand.



This year's WAIC breaks new ground with a record numbers of exhibits and speakers since the top-level AI event in China made its debut in 2018.

Highlights of WAIC

The four-day exhibition boasts more than 500 confirmed exhibitors, half from outside Shanghai, including overseas giants Tesla, Microsoft, and Schneider Electric.



The exhibition space exceeds 52,000 square meters, focusing on core technologies, intelligent terminals and application empowerment.

Some 45 robots, including humanoid models, will make their debut at WAIC 2024.

The highlights include AI large models, arithmetic power, robotics and autonomous driving, as well as batch of "Artificial Intelligence +" applications.

Like previous events, WAIC 2024 will feature milestone investment, the debut of AI algorithms and smart hardware, as well as various global cooperation, AI-specific organizations, and AI awards announcements.

zhu shenshen / SHINE

AI for Good

With the theme of "Governing Al for Good and for All," AI governance and security is a new hot topic at WAIC 2024. With booming AI service developments, some even out of control, global cooperation is a necessity among the international community. WAIC seems to build world-class cooperation and exchange platforms, showing "China Wisdom and Shanghai Format," officials said on Thursday.

In addition to the expansive exhibition floor, several dozen forums will bring together leading academic researchers and business leaders to discuss the future of AI, AI for good and other hot topics. The over 200 speakers include Nobel Laureates and Turing Prize winners.

zhu shenshen / SHINE

Shanghai AI industry highlights

Since 2018, Shanghai has been on the fast track of developing AI, local officials said at a conference on Thursday.



In 2023, Shanghai was home to 348 large AI firms, almost double that in 2018. The industry's output jumped to 380 billion yuan (US$53.5 billion) in 2023, compared to 134 billion yuan in 2018.

Currently, 34 made-in-Shanghai large AI models have been approved for public use nationwide, integrating in manufacture, finance and robot sectors. Several humanoid models have debuted in the city, using two "feet" to walk and able to avoid obstacles automatically.

More young AI talent and experts are coming to Shanghai, now with 250,000 AI professionals, accounting for a third of the national level.

If you go:

Name: World AI Conference & High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance



Time: Conference: July 4-6| Exhibition: July 4-7

Theme: Governing Al for Good and for All

Venue: Halls in the Pudong New Area and Xuhui District

Register for exhibition: https://www.worldaic.com.cn