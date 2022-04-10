Intellectual property rights used to support businesses

COVID-19

Shanghai will speed up the processes for small businesses which have used their intellectual property rights to apply for loans.
Shanghai will speed up the processes for small businesses which have used their intellectual property rights to apply for loans, the local intelligence property bureau has announced.

This means businesses will be able to use their patents or other IP to borrow money to cover trading losses during the COVID-19 resurgence.

For other small business, those companies and departments which concentrate on developing vaccines, medicines and other relevant products against COVID-19, the city will also offer help and support to accelerate their IPR registration processes.

The city will also strengthen the support for evaluation of professional titles for relevant science and research personnel.

To support local companies to battle against COVID-19, the bureau issued a total of 11 measures on April 8, mainly focused on giving full play to the important role of IPR in helping against COVID-19, improving IPR in financial services, helping companies in difficulty and strengthening IPR services.

