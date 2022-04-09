News / Nation

Universal Beijing Resort debuts new Chinese-made game themed parade

Xinhua
  22:32 UTC+8, 2022-04-09       0
The Universal Beijing Resort launched a new parade on Friday, inviting characters of the popular Chinese-made mobile game Honor of Kings.
The Universal Beijing Resort launched a new parade on Friday, inviting characters of the popular Chinese-made mobile game Honor of Kings.

Eleven game characters performed on four floats, stirring the fervor of tourists with traditional Chinese cultural elements.

The game, developed by the Chinese tech giant Tencent, ranked first on the list of global top-grossing mobile games in February, with approximately 225 million US dollars in player spending, according to mobile app data analysis firm Sensor Tower.

The theme park will seek more fashionable entertainment elements close to local young people, said the Vice President and Executive Producer, Entertainment, Universal Beijing Resort, Jason Ramsburg.

Art and Entertainment Director, Universal Beijing Resort, Wang Yikai said that the parades in theme parks usually showcase the characters and scenes, but their new parade of Honor of Kings focuses on storytelling to "present a moving stage play to tourists."

The newly launched parade will run from April 8 to July 3.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
