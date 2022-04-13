Yet another alarmist reaction to online video post knocked down

The man some netizens said was using swabs to spread COVID-19 is actually a medical worker testing the environment after a positive case was found in an apartment building.

Footage showing a man in a protective suit spreading something with cotton swabs on walls in a corridor of an apartment went viral among WeChat groups on Wednesday.

Some netizens spread the rumor that the man was intentionally spreading "coronavirus" with a positive swab sample from an antigen self-test kit.

The netizen who first posted the video online clarified later that the man in the video is actually a medical worker who was sampling the environment.

The footage was captured by a video doorbell on April 9 in a community in Jiang'an District in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province.

An asymptomatic infection in the city reported on April 12 lives in the community where the footage was recorded.

Some netizens suggested the video publisher include caption to prevent malicious misinformation.