COVID-19

Yet another alarmist reaction to online video post knocked down

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  20:40 UTC+8, 2022-04-13       0
The man some netizens said was using swabs to spread COVID-19 is actually a medical worker testing the environment after a positive case was found in an apartment building.
﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  20:40 UTC+8, 2022-04-13       0

Footage showing a man in a protective suit spreading something with cotton swabs on walls in a corridor of an apartment went viral among WeChat groups on Wednesday.

Some netizens spread the rumor that the man was intentionally spreading "coronavirus" with a positive swab sample from an antigen self-test kit.

The netizen who first posted the video online clarified later that the man in the video is actually a medical worker who was sampling the environment.

The footage was captured by a video doorbell on April 9 in a community in Jiang'an District in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province.

An asymptomatic infection in the city reported on April 12 lives in the community where the footage was recorded.

Some netizens suggested the video publisher include caption to prevent malicious misinformation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     