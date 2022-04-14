COVID-19

Virus-tainted KFC delivery orders yet another rumor

﻿ Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  14:45 UTC+8, 2022-04-14       0
Chat records circulating online under the theme "No more group buying" that claimed 55 households in Pudong had been infected with COVID-19 from KFC delivery orders are false.
﻿ Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  14:45 UTC+8, 2022-04-14       0
Virus-tainted KFC delivery orders yet another rumor

Chat records circulating online starting Wednesday under the theme "No more group buying" that claimed 55 households in the Pudong New Area had been infected with COVID-19 after making bulk purchases from KFC are false.

Miao Guangming, an official with the residential compound in Pudong's Zhuqiao Town, confirmed with the city's official rumor-debunking platform that no KFC bulk purchases have ever been arranged by the neighbourhood committee and COVID-19 infections involving 55 households are fake.

KFC, after checking its own system records, said it delivered 12 orders made by individuals in the residential compound on April 9, none of whom have tested positive for the virus.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     