Virus-tainted KFC delivery orders yet another rumor

Chat records circulating online starting Wednesday under the theme "No more group buying" that claimed 55 households in the Pudong New Area had been infected with COVID-19 after making bulk purchases from KFC are false.

Miao Guangming, an official with the residential compound in Pudong's Zhuqiao Town, confirmed with the city's official rumor-debunking platform that no KFC bulk purchases have ever been arranged by the neighbourhood committee and COVID-19 infections involving 55 households are fake.

KFC, after checking its own system records, said it delivered 12 orders made by individuals in the residential compound on April 9, none of whom have tested positive for the virus.

