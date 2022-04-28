Shanghai to offer free PCR tests for two months

The PCR tests for COVID-19 will be free of charge from May 1 to June 30, and residents can search for the nearest sites with an online map.

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 will be free of charge from May 1 to June 30, Shanghai government announced on Thursday.

The measure aims to relieve the financial pressure on both residents and enterprises, according to Shanghai Fabu, the official WeChat account of Shanghai Information Office.

Currently, a single nucleic acid test at local public medical institutions costs 28 yuan (US$4.2).

The first batch of 534 testing sites were announced on Tuesday, and residents now can search for the sites close to them on an interactive map online.