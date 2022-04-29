Fengxian's 'unmarketable vegetables' actually a false promotion

A farm said tons of its fruits and vegetables are unmarketable, but an investigation found that isn't true.

Fengxian District agricultural authorities clarified that rumors about "more than 10, 000 tons of unmarketable fruits and vegetables" are not true.

People discovered a farm called Zhuangxin asking for help on an e-commence platform, saying it had a great deal of unmarketable products in Fengxian's Situan Town.



The district's agriculture commission's investigation found Situan Town has more than 127 tons of vegetables and 11.5 tons of muskmelons going to market every day, while sales and logistics platforms are running on track.

In fact, the vegetable packages provided by Zhuangxin, which cost 38 yuan (US$5.70) for 5 kilograms, are so popular that demand is exceeding supply. The "calling for help" was actually an advertisement.

Zhuangxin is under investigation for false advertising.