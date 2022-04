Two communities in Beijing were classified as high-risk and medium-risk areas for COVID-19 on Friday, respectively, the municipal government said.

The latest classifications have brought the total number of high-risk areas in Beijing to six and medium-risk areas to 19, according to a press conference on local epidemic prevention and control work.