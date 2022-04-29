News / Metro

Fast food prices rort prompts call for vigilance on group buying

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:50 UTC+8, 2022-04-29       0
Man probed in fraud case for using software to hike prices of some items sold by chains like KFC and Burger King and cashing in on the price gap.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:50 UTC+8, 2022-04-29       0
Fast food prices rort prompts call for vigilance on group buying

Officials investigate the hiked fast food prices perpetrated by the alleged fraudster.

Consumers should be vigilant about the prices of goods offered in community group buying, authorities have warned.

In a case exposed by Shanghai's market watchdog on Friday afternoon, a man surnamed Yuan who organized community group buying used PS software to change the prices of some foods sold by fast food chains including KFC, McDonald's and Burger King.

As a result, the food items were sold to residents in Putuo District at prices ranging between 32 (US$4.80) and 248 yuan from their original 20 yuan and 125 yuan, Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said.

Images displaying the hiked prices were sent to WeChat groups by Yuan, and by cashing in on the price gap he gained an illegal profit totaling 5,350 yuan.

His actions were deemed as price fraud and violated China's pricing law, according to the administration. The case is still under investigation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     