News / Metro

Half of Shanghai's citizens now allowed wider freedoms as pandemic wanes

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:50 UTC+8, 2022-04-29       0
A total of 12.38 million residents in "precautionary areas" can move within their towns while about 5.9 million in "controlled areas" are allowed to move within their communities.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:50 UTC+8, 2022-04-29       0
Half of Shanghai's citizens now allowed wider freedoms as pandemic wanes
Imaginechina

A young boy receives a PCR test at a local community.

Nearly half of Shanghai's citizens are now classified within "precautionary areas," meaning they can move around within their subdistricts or towns, as the pandemic gradually wanes.

According to the city's re-designated locked down, controlled and precautionary areas on Thursday, a total of 12.38 million Shanghai residents are living in the 44,173 precautionary communities, villages, companies or sites, where no COVID-19 case was reported in the past two weeks.

Some 5.27 million residents remain under lockdown at some 13,947 locked down areas, a decrease of 6.6 million compared with the last designation on April 20, said Zhao Dandan, deputy director of Shanghai Health Commission.

The remaining 5.9 million people are now within controlled areas, meaning they can walk around within their communities, Zhao told the city's daily COVID-19 press briefing.

Half of Shanghai's citizens now allowed wider freedoms as pandemic wanes
Imaginechina

Citizens grab some sun and exercise at a local community.

Shanghai's daily COVID-19 infection numbers increased by half to 15,032 on Thursday, mainly because there were over 5,000 asymptomatic cases showing symptoms such as fever or cough during central quarantine, according to Zhao.

Of these, only 108 were found during community polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screenings, down by nearly half on the previous day.

Shanghai reported 52 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday – five more than Wednesday – bringing the total since the resurgence began to 337, Zhao said.

The average age of Thursday's fatalities was 84.02 years. All had severe underlying conditions such as advanced cancers. None of them had been vaccinated.

Of the COVID-19 patients, 318 have severe symptoms and 52 are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, 17,474 COVID-19 patients were discharged from local designated and makeshift hospitals on Wednesday after recovering.

Half of Shanghai's citizens now allowed wider freedoms as pandemic wanes
Imaginechina

A quarantine staffer spreads disinfectant at a local community.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     