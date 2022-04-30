COVID-19

Retailers, restaurants and groceries resume takeaway services

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  14:19 UTC+8, 2022-04-30       0
Hundreds of retailers, restaurants and grocery stores have restored operation through takeaway and on-demand delivery sites in Shanghai.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  14:19 UTC+8, 2022-04-30       0

Hundreds of retailers, restaurants and grocery stores have restored operation through takeaway and on-demand delivery sites in Shanghai.

Meituan said the number of takeaway orders has been steadily picking up at hotpot, quick service restaurants over the past week.

More than 700 local canteens and beverage vendors are open for takeaway orders as of Friday although some still have limited menu items.

Two out of the five Tong Fat Tou restaurants in the city have been able to take food takeaway orders since late April following different business requirements at district-level authorities.

Retailers, restaurants and groceries resume takeaway services
Ti Gong

Meituan staff pick up food takeaway orders at a restaurant in Huangpu District.

Sherry Yuan, who lives in Yangpu District, has been looking forward to a food takeaway from a nearby Cantonese restaurant. She placed an order of lunch for four first thing on Saturday morning as soon as the delivery service became available.

Alibaba's lifestyle service unit Ele.me said more than 450 Family Mart convenience stores in the city are already open for takeaway orders.

Retailers, restaurants and groceries resume takeaway services
Ti Gong

An Ele.me staff picks up food takeaway.

Steamed bums, fried chicken and Chinese dishes have been popular items on Ele.me site, while over 100 hotpot stores such as Haidilao also are available. Some had to temporarily suspend delivery orders due to shortage of delivery staff.

Eight Metro supermarkets in the city also resumed operations, and they're taking delivery orders for food and daily necessities from the official application and WeChat mini program.

After completing pandemic prevention measures according to the request from market authorities, the retailer has expanded the delivery range from 5km to 10km from the closest store.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangpu
Meituan
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     