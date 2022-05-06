Rumors about virus spreading through a comforter debunked

A widely spread rumor claimed that in Yangpu District, a recovered patient brought a comforter from a hospital and aired it out on her balcony, infecting more than 200 people.

A rumor about COVID-19 spread through a comforter used in a makeshift hospital has been debunked.

A widely spread rumor claimed that in Yangpu District, a recovered patient brought a comforter from a hospital and aired it out on her balcony, which then infected more than 200 people in the Yinhang Subdistrict.

The subdistrict said daily necessities in hospitals, such as comforters, sheets, basins and slippers, are collected and disinfected when patients leave, making it impossible for anyone to leave with such items.

Police are investigating the source of the rumor.