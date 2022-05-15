COVID-19 in Shanghai: 166 confirmed cases, 1,203 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 166 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 1,203 local asymptomatic infections, two imported cases, two imported asymptomatic cases and three deaths on Saturday.

The city reported 166 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 1,203 local asymptomatic infections, two imported cases, two imported asymptomatic infections and three deaths on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.



166 local cases

The first 55 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 111 patients were previously asymptomatic.



Three new local fatalities was reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

All the 1,203 infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Taiwan resident visiting relatives in Taiwan who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 12.



The second patient is a Chinese studying in Britain who arrived at the local airport on May 13 via Finland.

Both cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, and 10 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 7.



The second case is a Chinese working in Namibia who arrived at the local airport on May 12 via Germany.

Both cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, and 25 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 290 patients and 4,004 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 14, of all the 57,114 local confirmed cases, 52,054 have been discharged upon recovery and 4,489 are still hospitalized, including 286 severe cases and 67 critical cases. A total of 571 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,598 imported cases, 4,587 have been discharged upon recovery and 11 are still hospitalized.