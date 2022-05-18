Claims of victory party rehearsal on the Bund confirmed as rumors

Chat records claiming people were rehearsing for a party on the Bund to celebrate victory in the fight against the COVID-19 resurgence have been confirmed to be merely rumors.

The videos included in the chat records were filmed on May 16 and actually feature medical teams from Yunnan Province, which posed for group photos on the Bund before leaving Shanghai. A video was posted by Yunnan Daily on its official Douyin account.

The Bund is open to all medical teams sent to aid the city in its fight against the COVID-19 surge. Many medics have gone there to take photos after completing nucleic acid sampling tests.