No positive cases found at Carrefour in Qibao Town – rumor quashed

Supermarket has refuted claims about a PCR test site made in a fake notice circulating in many chat groups in Minhang District.
The notice claiming that a positive case was detected at the PCR test site at the Carrefour store in Qibao Town has been confirmed as a rumor.

A notice claiming that a positive case was detected at the PCR test site of the Carrefour store in Qibao Town has been confirmed as a rumor.

Circulating in the chat groups of many residential compounds in Minhang District, the notice is claimed to have been released by Sanjia residential compound.

According to authorities, the Carrefour store in Qibao Town is housed indoors in the CapitaLand Mall and the nearest regular nucleic acid testing site is located outdoors east of the shopping center.

No positive cases have been found since the sampling site was put into use on April 30.

The community committees of both Sanjiayuan compound and Sanjia Garden in Minhang District declared that they hadn't issued the notice.

Carrefour store in Qibao Town dismissed the rumor in a statement on Wednesday.

Carrefour store in Qibao Town released a statement on Wednesday to refute the rumor. The supermarket is operating normally, opening from 8am to 5pm during the pandemic. Customers are required to show their passes and PCR test reports from within the past 48 hours before entering the supermarket.

According to the statement, the supermarket sanitizes the whole store four times a day and key areas every two hours. All shopping carts in use are also disinfected and all staff are under closed-loop management. They do two antigen tests and one nucleic acid test every day.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Follow Us

