Chinese mainland reports 54 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 54 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 29 were in Shanghai and 14 in Beijing, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Four other provincial-level regions on the mainland also saw new local COVID-19 cases, including seven in Tianjin and two in Henan.

Shanghai also reported 93 of the 161 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 252 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, there were 2,929 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

No new death from COVID-19 was reported on the Chinese mainland, according to the commission.